MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 3,498 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $129.59 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

