FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 898 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST opened at $451.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $456.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.49.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

