iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux Sells 2,322 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,233.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $24,108.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $210,421.94.

On Monday, June 14th, Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $96,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

