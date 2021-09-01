FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,517 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CRH by 60.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 236,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after acquiring an additional 88,795 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CRH by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 28.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.23.

CRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

