FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 3,159 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 71.3% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $9,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.66 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.