Ink (INK) Trading Down 22.2% This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Ink has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $369,934.69 and $1,600.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00063439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00136056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00161145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.26 or 0.07252688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,756.20 or 1.00270518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.51 or 0.00994205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

