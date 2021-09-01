Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,362,000 after purchasing an additional 575,652 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,978 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,418 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

