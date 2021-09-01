Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 25,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

