Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Enbridge by 49.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $256,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

