Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 111.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Biogen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 78.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 6.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $338.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.30 and a 200-day moving average of $306.75. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.