Reef (REEF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $82.90 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Reef has a market cap of $333.74 million and $82.90 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.87 or 0.00239092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00058186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.59 or 0.00841087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00111321 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,628,078,968 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REEFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.