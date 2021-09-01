Critical Analysis: HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) & Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 21.96% 9.04% 1.39% Central Valley Community Bancorp 33.49% 10.87% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $287.70 million 2.71 $44.79 million $0.82 17.23 Central Valley Community Bancorp $79.82 million 3.26 $20.35 million $1.62 13.42

HarborOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HarborOne Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.07%. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.00%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats HarborOne Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts. The HarborOne Mortgage segment comprises interest earned on loans and fees received as a result of the residential mortgage origination, sale, and servicing process. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, MA.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production. The real estate portfolio comprises of owner-occupied commercial real estates, land and construction loans, agricultural,investor commercial real estate loan, and others. The consumer portfolio covers equity loan and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

