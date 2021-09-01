-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.31). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a market cap of $171.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

