Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

LINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $172.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 771,448 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 235,756 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

