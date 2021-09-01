iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,710 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3,250.6% during the second quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 479,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 465,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,458.7% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 662,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 636,281 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

