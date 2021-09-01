Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 8,400 DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,377,000 after buying an additional 9,133,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 129.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,109 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,245,000 after purchasing an additional 694,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 186.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 607,870 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 3.60. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.