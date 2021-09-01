H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) announced a dividend on Monday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HAT stock opened at GBX 304 ($3.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The firm has a market cap of £121.19 million and a P/E ratio of 9.68. H&T Group has a 12-month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 279.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 286.89.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

