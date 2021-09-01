Dusk Group Limited (DSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.30.

In other news, insider Trent Peterson sold 4,140,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.60 ($2.57), for a total value of A$14,905,476.00 ($10,646,768.57).

Dusk Group Limited operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer that focuses on home fragrance products in Australia. It offers novelty, scented, scented pillar, unscented, taper, tealight, and votive candles; jars, containers, glassware, and wax melts; and home fragrance products, including diffusers, air purifiers, essential oils, reed diffusers, mood reed refills, incense products, fragrant oils, toppers and bottles, room sprays, and storage boxes.

