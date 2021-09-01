BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $306,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

