Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817,439 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.94. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.