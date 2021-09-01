Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 57,844 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,844 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $21,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,409,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 92.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,856,000 after buying an additional 1,175,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PACCAR by 87.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,726,000 after acquiring an additional 582,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 111.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 818,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,056,000 after acquiring an additional 431,978 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

PCAR opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average of $90.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

