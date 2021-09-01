BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 60,200 Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:CSAN opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Cosan S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

