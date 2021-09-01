Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,216 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ross Stores by 25.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 30.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $118.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.96.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

