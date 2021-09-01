Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,568,000 after buying an additional 195,310 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth $360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 47.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 312,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,547,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,797,000 after purchasing an additional 225,754 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGNA opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

