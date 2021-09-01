Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,489,000 after buying an additional 2,177,751 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 30.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,875 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $199,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $256,437,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 68.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

