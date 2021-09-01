NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 166.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,604 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of NetApp worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 42,229 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,301,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 136,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

