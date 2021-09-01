Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.46. 30 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion World Without Waste ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 11.62% of Direxion World Without Waste ETF worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

