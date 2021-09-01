BOA Acquisition (NYSE:BOAS) Trading 0.1% Higher

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 1,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 26,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.67.

Get BOA Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOA Acquisition stock. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned about 0.05% of BOA Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for BOA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.