ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.41. 1,108,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,193,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26.

Get ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 144.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.