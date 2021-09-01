DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) Trading Down 0.2%

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 3,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 33,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DILAU. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $352,000.

