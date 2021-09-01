TheStreet Upgrades Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) to B

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $273.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.73.
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.66.
About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.
