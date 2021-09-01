TheStreet Upgrades Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) to B

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $273.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 526.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 85.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 429.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 105,606 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 49.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.