ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANIP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ANIP opened at $30.33 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $387.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.27.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

