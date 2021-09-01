Short Interest in Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Expands By 20.0%

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SIMP opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73. Simply has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Simply (OTCMKTS:SIMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter.

Simply, Inc operates retail consumer electronics stores that sells the entire line of Apple products and provide service by Apple-certified technicians in the United States. As of May 03, 2021, the company had 46 retail stores in 16 states. The company was formerly known as Cool Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Simply, Inc in October 2020.

