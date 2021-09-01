Short Interest in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Grows By 20.3%

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 29th total of 955,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ONCS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $43,017.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 38.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 90.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.