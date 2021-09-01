Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Up 20.4% in August

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 946,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 909,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGHL opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Lion Group has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lion Group by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 28,519 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Group in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lion Group by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lion Group by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

