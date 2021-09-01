Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.19.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.