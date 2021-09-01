Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. Zuora has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,830 shares in the company, valued at $395,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,618.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751 over the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

