RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$0.20 million for the quarter.
Shares of RYU Apparel stock opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. RYU Apparel has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$16.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.77.
RYU Apparel Company Profile
