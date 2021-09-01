RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$0.20 million for the quarter.

Shares of RYU Apparel stock opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. RYU Apparel has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$16.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.77.

RYU Apparel Company Profile

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

