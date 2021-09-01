Capital Analysts LLC Buys 844 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,732 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,435,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $59.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.