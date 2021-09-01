Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,987 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RIO shares. CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average of $83.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

