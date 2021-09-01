Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 240 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.