Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $18,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $376.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,888,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,279,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,204,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,000 shares of company stock worth $95,244,120. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

