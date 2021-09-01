Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Ducommun posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ducommun by 36.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCO stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $628.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.62. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.