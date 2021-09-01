ColossusXT (COLX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $162.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $162.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001914 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000134 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010686 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000709 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,134,103,695 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

