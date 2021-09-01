Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$42.24 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CSFB downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

TSE:PPL opened at C$38.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.27. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$26.77 and a 1-year high of C$41.67.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5387098 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

