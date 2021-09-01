Brokerages Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Price Target at $103.22

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.22.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. began coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 129.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ITT by 232.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,435 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 140.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 32,234 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,720,000 after buying an additional 32,894 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 108,373.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 239.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 77,054 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.