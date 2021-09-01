American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 594,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 257,479 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $145,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $225.53 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

