American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.65% of 10x Genomics worth $140,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,459,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after buying an additional 2,970,625 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,767,000 after buying an additional 924,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,035,000 after purchasing an additional 904,239 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $175.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.31. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $243,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $3,258,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,622.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,849 shares of company stock valued at $15,804,596. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.