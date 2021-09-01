FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ricoh Company, Ltd. Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ricoh in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ricoh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ricoh stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Ricoh has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ricoh had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

