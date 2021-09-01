Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issued By Truist Securiti

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now expects that the bank will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,910,000 after purchasing an additional 289,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,107,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

